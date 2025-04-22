LG is celebrating Earth Day with major savings on energy-efficient appliances through its exclusive ENERGY STAR® promotions, available now through May 14. Shoppers can earn up to $1,000 in rebates while making smart home upgrades that help the planet and their wallets.

LG AND ENERGY STAR POWER UP EARTH DAY SAVINGS WITH EXCLUSIVE RETAILER OFFERS NATIONWIDE

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA is encouraging consumers to make their energy choices count this Earth Day and beyond. Through May 14, smart choices come with big savings thanks to LG’s nationwide in-store and online ENERGY STAR promotions.

By investing in LG‘s high-efficiency appliances, shoppers make energy choices that deliver savings for years to come. In celebration of Earth Day 2025, LG and retailers across the country are making it easy to make practical and energy-smart upgrades.

Through LG.com and participating national and regional retailers, LG’s ENERGY STAR “Appliance Bundle Savings” program offers tiered rebates designed to reward families creating more efficient homes:

– Buy 2 qualifying LG appliances, get $100

– Buy 3, get $300

– Buy 4 or more, get $500

– Buy 4 LG STUDIO appliances, get $800

– Buy 5 or more LG STUDIO appliances, get a $1,000 rebate

This Earth Day, shoppers have more choices than ever. In 2025, LG is the brand with the most ENERGY STAR certified cooking products (ranges, ovens and cooktops), residential clothes dryers, clothes washers, laundry centers, and refrigerator-freezers. What’s more, LG is second to none in the number of ENERGY STAR certified OLED TVs on the market.

Another Earth Day promotion features LG’s heat pump dryer (model DLHC5502). Designated ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2025, it uses 65 percent less energy per load than conventional dryers for energy savings that are good for your energy bill. Through April 23, LG.com shoppers can purchase it with an eligible washer for $400 off, plus up to an extra $100 off with trade-in.

Smart energy choices lower your energy bills and improve the health and comfort of your home. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, there are the top three ways you can save with energy choices:

– Save with Home Upgrades: For most homes, the upgrades that have the highest impact on energy savings are heat pump HVAC and water heaters, as well as insulation and windows – all part of the “ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade” program, designed to deliver significant savings while also improving the health and comfort of your home.

– Save with Utility Rebates and Tax Credits: There are currently generous incentives available that make ENERGY STAR certified products and higher-impact home upgrades more affordable, including tax credits and utility and state rebates. Visit energy-star.gov/rebate-finder to find out what is available in your zip code.

– Save with ENERGY STAR: Products that earn the ENERGY STAR label, from appliances to electronics and more, are independently certified to save energy and help protect the environment. Over the past year, Americans purchased over 700 ENERGY STAR certified LG products every hour, saving American families tens of millions of dollars.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of LG USA’s promotions. Please refer to LG.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.