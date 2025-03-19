Celluma by BioPhotas is revolutionizing light therapy once again with the launch of the Celluma PRO PLUS, the first FDA-cleared, 4-in-1, battery-powered LED panel. Building on the success of the award-winning Celluma PRO, the PRO PLUS introduces a new 4th mode for non-invasive body contouring, alongside treatments for wrinkles, pain management, and acne. Designed for maximum versatility, this lightweight, portable device empowers users to experience professional-grade light therapy anywhere.

Biophotas, Inc. Launches Latest Product Innovation, the PRO PLUS

TUSTIN, Calif., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Innovation never stops at Celluma. Following the successful launch of our next-generation Series 2 devices in September 2024, BioPhotas is proud to introduce the first new light therapy solution for 2025 – the Celluma Series 2 PRO PLUS.

Announcing our newest single-panel, battery-powered light therapy device, the PRO PLUS. The new PRO PLUS builds on the legacy of our best-selling, #1 globally award-winning Celluma PRO, featuring an additional 4th FDA-cleared mode for body contouring, alongside existing treatments for wrinkles, pain management, and acne.

The PRO PLUS is the only battery-powered Celluma device that comes with the body contouring program, enabling mobile, lightweight versatility anywhere life takes you. It’s also the only FDA-cleared, 4-in-1, battery-powered LED light therapy panel on earth.

– Offered at an introductory price of $1,995.

– The 3-in-1 Celluma PRO will continue to be offered at $1,795 and sit alongside PRO PLUS in our product lineup.

The PRO PLUS joins our body contouring collection – which now provides a full range of options from the battery-powered, single-panel PRO PLUS, to the expandable, multi-panel CONTOUR and ELITE models, and the ultimate full-body DELUX Contour. Celluma Light Therapy, by BioPhotas, is the only manufacturer in the world to offer LED light therapy body contouring on an over the counter (OTC) basis.

“The Celluma PRO has been voted BEST Light Therapy device by professional practitioners more than 80 times in the last decade and is considered the undisputed ‘global gold standard’. The PRO’s unmatched value is derived from proven results, ease-of-use, and whole-body versatility with multiple FDA-cleared modalities in a single-device. Now customers who are seeking expanded versatility with non-invasive body contouring – in a lightweight, battery-powered LED panel – can take home the 4-mode PRO PLUS. It delivers everything our flagship PRO is praised for, plus more.” – Brian Gable, Chief Marketing Officer

Stay tuned for more exciting product announcements this year. For more information about Biophotas, Inc. and its Celluma Light Therapy Devices, please visit celluma.com.

About Biophotas, Inc.

Biophotas, Inc., is a leading manufacturer of LED light therapy devices, specializing in both professional-grade solutions for aesthetic and medical professionals and consumer-grade devices for individual use. Based in Tustin, California, the company is dedicated to harnessing the power of LED light therapy to enhance overall wellness. With its flagship brand, Celluma, Biophotas, Inc., has established itself as an innovator and leader in the field, serving customers in more than 85 countries worldwide.

