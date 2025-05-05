Listen to Article

ATLANTA, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Brawny® brand is shaking up the paper towel category with the launch of NEW Brawny® 3-Ply Paper Towels — the only 3-ply premium towel on the market and the strongest, most absorbent and most durable product of any national brand.

The nationwide rollout of the “Summon the Strongest™” campaign on May 5 is backed by a full portfolio upgrade (from 2-Ply to 3-Ply), a modernized brand identity, updated packaging and the return of the iconic Brawny® Man. The Brawny® brand is reclaiming relevance and redefining what strength looks like in a mature, often stagnant category.

In a category where innovation is rare and performance claims often blur, Brawny® 3-Ply represents a meaningful leap forward. The brand’s research shows that Brawny® 3-Ply delivers on what 79% of consumers say they want: a tougher towel that helps them take on tough messes with confidence — scrubbing greasy pans, tackling pet accidents, wiping down grills, or deep-cleaning tubs. In addition, with superior strength, absorbency, and durability, it outperforms other national brands.

“It’s rare to see a brand fire on all cylinders—new product, new campaign, and an iconic mascot reintroduced with purpose,” said Amanda Earley, Brand Director. “We’re not just launching a product — we’re cementing the Brawny® brand’s place as a formidable force in the paper towel category.”

To signal the strength of what’s inside the pack, the Brawny® brand has unveiled a bold new visual identity and packaging design, led by brand agency Bulletproof. The refreshed look features modern typography, an updated brand mark, a dominant “STRONGEST PAPER TOWEL” claim and an evolved illustration of the Brawny® Man — heroic yet approachable, grounded in the brand’s legacy while ready for a new generation.

“In a branding landscape increasingly shaped by personality and storytelling, mascots remain one of the most powerful tools for building emotional connection — and few carry the cultural cachet of the Brawny® Man,” said Holly Karlsson, Creative Director at Bulletproof. “We saw the opportunity to bring new dimension to his visual identity — not by changing who he is, but by elevating what has always made him iconic. The result is a Brawny® Man who feels heroic yet relatable, dependable, and relevant to today’s consumer.”

The packaging, developed by JOAN Creative, hits shelves alongside the fully integrated Summon the Strongest™ campaign on May 5. The campaign spans TV, digital and social and is rooted in the insight that when life gets messy, you can always call on the strength of the Brawny® brand for backup. On social, the message comes to life through always-on content, influencer partnerships, behind-the-scenes footage, and real-time engagement across TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. From cleaning hacks to unexpected Brawny® Man cameos, the campaign is built to keep Brawny top of feed — and top of mind.

“I’ve been seeing the Brawny® Man on rolls of paper towels since I was six. To witness our team at JOAN reimagine this character — and the brand — for today’s audiences is truly an honor,” said Jaime Robinson, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at JOAN. “The way he behaves in modern contexts and comes to life across the channels we all engage with defines what it means to make legendary brands relevant in today’s world.”

