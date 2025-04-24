BISSELL is tackling shedding season head-on with the launch of its most powerful stick vacuums yet—the PowerClean® FurFinder™ and PowerClean® FurGuard™. Designed specifically for homes with pets, these lightweight, cordless vacuums feature advanced fur-finding lights, self-cleaning brush rolls, and powerful motors to remove pet hair and dirt with ease. With up to 50 minutes of run time and a Pet Proven™ seal, they’re built to keep pet messes under control all season long.

BISSELL Takes on Shedding Season with its Most Powerful Stick Vacuum Yet

PowerClean® FurFinder™ and PowerClean® FurGuard™ cordless stick vacuums find and powerfully capture pet hair and dirt leaving no messy trails behind

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Spring means prime shedding season for pets—and for pet parents when we brace for fur-covered floors and furniture and tracked in dirt. To help combat the spring shed, BISSELL, a global leader in the floorcare industry and America’s number one brand purchased by pet owners* is launching two cordless stick vacuums engineered specifically for life with pets: the PowerClean® FurFinder™ and PowerClean® FurGuard™. Both vacuums are lightweight and powerful with features to help pet parents reclaim their homes this shedding season.

Leading the pack is the PowerClean FurFinder stick vacuum designed with fur-finding technology to shine a light on and effortlessly remove hair and dirt:

– FurFinder™ Headlights: A combination of warm lights on the bottom of the vacuum foot and cooler lights above work together to see 8X more pet fur with FurFinder™ Headlight Technology.**



– FurFinder™ Upholstery Tool: Engineered with lights, tough bristles and a silicon de-furring strip to lift, loosen and remove up to 95 percent embedded pet hair twice as fast.***

– 3-in-1 Cleaning: Featuring a 200W motor with up to 40-minute run time****, PowerClean® FurFinder™ transforms from a stick vacuum to a handheld, high-reach vacuum and includes two built-in crevice tools to easily reach tight corners, no extra attachments required.

– Tangle-Free Brush Roll: Minimizes frustrating hair wrap and clogging while cleaning.

– HEPA Sealed Allergen System: Traps pet dander and dust allergens to promote a fresher, cleaner environment.

“Stick vacuums have quickly become the go-to choice for busy households, especially homes with pets,” said Max Bissell, President, Global Product at BISSELL. “With our PowerClean product, we’re taking the stress out of shedding season with a powerful, easy-to-use stick vacuum at a great value for consumers.”

BISSELL is also introducing the PowerClean® FurGuard™ stick vacuum that features the FurGuard™ Self-Cleaning Brush Roll, which prevents hair wrap for hassle-free cleaning. Like the PowerClean® FurFinder™, it has the same fur-finding features but with a 280W motor and up to 50-minute run time. Both vacuums feature a self-standing design, allowing users to park their machines anywhere while cleaning at their own pace. PowerClean is the first stick vacuum to carry BISSELL’s industry-leading Pet Proven™ seal, indicating they meet rigorous standards for pet mess performance—part of BISSELL’s ongoing mission to innovate with products and features specifically designed for cleaning up after pets.

The PowerClean® FurFinder™ is available for $229.99 and PowerClean® FurGuard™ priced at $269.99. Both models can be purchased at BISSELL.com and Amazon.com. To learn more, visit BISSELL.com.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of BISSELL’s promotions. Please refer to BISSELL.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.