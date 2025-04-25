BALMUDA The Teppanyaki: Transform Your Cooking Space

BALMUDA has launched The Teppanyaki, a premium Japanese-designed electric grill that brings restaurant-quality cooking and connection to the center of the dining table. With precise temperature control, sleek craftsmanship, and a design that celebrates shared meals, it transforms everyday cooking into a culinary experience. The launch also marks the opening of BALMUDA’s first U.S. retail space at 50 Norman in Brooklyn.

BALMUDA Launches The Teppanyaki: A Grill That Reflects the Art of Japanese Gathering

The Japanese-designed grill that transforms dining tables into a stage for connection, conversation, and unforgettable meals.

NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BALMUDA, the Japanese design and technology company known for reimagining home appliances into elevated, artful experiences, today introduces its latest innovation to the US: BALMUDA The Teppanyaki, a precision-crafted electric grill that turns everyday cooking into a live culinary moment. Priced at $449, this is not the average electric griddle—it’s a refined, thoughtfully engineered premium experience that blends form, function and flavor.

Rooted in the Japanese tradition of shared meals and crafted with meticulous attention to detail, BALMUDA The Teppanyaki is designed to do more than cook—it connects. With a 6.6mm-thick, three-layer clad plate and four precise heat settings (430°F, 400°F, 360°F, 320°F), it delivers restaurant-level performance with ease. The 18.1″ x 9.6″ stainless steel surface maintains even heat across the entire plate, whether searing wagyu, crisping vegetables or flipping golden pancakes. Unlike standard electric griddles that fluctuate 70°F from set temperatures, BALMUDA’s design holds steady, delivering flawless results time after time.

Designed to be the center of the table, literally, BALMUDA The Teppanyaki turns mealtime into a complete dining experience. Everyone has a front-row seat. Whether it’s an intimate date night or a breakfast with the kids, the stage-like format invites spontaneity and shared joy. Each unit includes a precision spatula, oil tray and knife-friendly surface that’s durable, easy to clean and built for real-life use.

The launch of BALMUDA The Teppanyaki coincides with the opening of BALMUDA’s first physical retail shop at 50 Norman—a destination that offers a curated experience of Japan’s design sensibilities, culinary traditions and craftsmanship. Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, BALMUDA joins KAMA-ASA, the renowned Japanese knife and kitchenware purveyor, and CIBONE O’TE, a design-forward gallery and concept space, as one of three new brands at the location. Together, they form a natural foundation for BALMUDA’s U.S. expansion.

BALMUDA The Teppanyaki ($449 MSRP) is now available for purchase at US.BALMUDA.com and Amazon.com. It is also available online at Crate & Barrel, Williams-Sonoma, Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, with MUJI and additional to come.

SOURCE BALMUDA