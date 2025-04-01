Apricorn has introduced the Aegis Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station, designed for hybrid work environments. It features 11 versatile ports, including Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, and HDMI, supporting dual 4K or single 8K displays while delivering 96W for fast charging.

Apricorn Unveils Aegis Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station, Bridges Hybrid Working Gap

POWAY, Calif., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Apricorn, the leading manufacturer of software-free, 256-bit AES XTS hardware-encrypted USB data storage devices, today announced the release of the Aegis Thunderbolt™ 4 Docking Station, designed to maximize connectivity, efficiency, and security for today’s flexible workforce. The new docking station provides seamless device integration and high-speed data transfer, making it an ideal solution for professionals who require reliability and performance in both office and remote environments.

In a recent survey conducted by Apricorn, 54% of respondents primarily operate in a hybrid work environment, with 48% utilizing a hotdesking setup, underscoring the increasing need for technology that supports efficient transitions between remote and office settings. Additionally, nearly 68% of respondents use a docking station daily, highlighting the device’s essential role in current workflows. Among the top reasons professionals use or consider using docking stations are connecting multiple monitors (95%), reducing cable clutter (80%), and quickly switching between home and office setups (65%).

The Aegis Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station enables professionals to instantly connect to multiple devices, monitors, and high-speed networks with a single Thunderbolt 4 cable, reducing downtime and maximizing productivity.

“The need for secure, high-speed, and adaptable workstation solutions is greater than ever as enterprises adjust to a more flexible, decentralized workforce,” said Kurt Markley, Managing Director, Americas at Apricorn. “Apricorn’s Aegis Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station bridges the gap between office and remote work environments, giving users a versatile, high-speed solution that expands their connectivity options while granting the same level of efficiency wherever they operate.”

Key Features of the Aegis Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station:

–Versatile Connectivity – Features 11 ports, including three Thunderbolt 4 (40Gbps) ports, three USB-A 10Gbps ports, an Ethernet port (up to 2.5Gbps), an HDMI 2.1 port, an SD 4.0 card reader, and a 3.5mm HD audio/mic combo jack.

–Plug-and-Play Simplicity – Provides seamless compatibility with Windows® 10 or later, MacOS® 11 or later, and devices supporting Thunderbolt 3, 4, USB-C, and USB-4.

–Power and Performance – Delivers 96W power delivery for fast laptop, tablet, and phone charging while supporting dual 4K monitors or a single 8K monitor.

–Enhanced Security Measures – Equipped with two Kensington™ Security slots to prevent unauthorized removal or theft of the device.

The docking station is designed with Apricorn’s legacy of innovation in mind. It seamlessly complements Apricorn’s portfolio of hardware-encrypted storage solutions, which are trusted by organizations in highly regulated industries including finance, healthcare, and government. When used alongside Apricorn’s secure drives, professionals can maintain strict control over their data, whether in the office or working remotely.

The Aegis Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station is available now and retails for $229. For more information, visit apricorn.com/aegis-thunderbolt-4-docking-station

