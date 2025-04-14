Spring cleaning is an integral part of freshening up your home for the summer after a long winter. Making these tasks easier could help make the cleaning less overwhelming. These five spring cleaning innovations will make tidying up for the season a breeze.

Robotic Vacuums

Roomba, introduced in 2002, is said to be the first commercially successful robotic vacuum. Its popularity has grown tremendously since, with countless robotic vacuums introduced over the years. These devices make vacuuming easy, with most of them controlled by an app that can be scheduled throughout the day. Robotic vacuums use sensors and algorithms to map your home, avoiding obstacles and detecting areas that need to be cleaned. Popular robot vacuums include the iRobot Roomba, the Shark AI Ultra, and the G20 Pro Robot Vacuum.

Smart Air Purifiers

Air purifiers do a great job of removing pollen, bacteria, and viruses from the air in your home. However, smart air purifiers take that to another level by providing insights through an app, voice control capabilities, and smart home integration. Adding this technology to your home adds another level of cleanliness by just plugging the device in. The smart devices come in different sizes depending on the size of the room you’re tackling for spring cleaning. Top smart air purifier companies include Coway, Dyson, and Blueair, among the many companies developing air purifying technology.

UV-C Lights

UV-C lights, also known as germicidal UV lights, are used for disinfection. This innovative technology is capable of killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens. UV-C lights damage harmful bacteria’s DNA and RNA, making them unable to reproduce. They’re a great way to disinfect countertops, the air, or personal items, making them a great addition to your spring cleaning tool belt. UV-C lights come in the form of lamps or even wall plugins.

Autonomous Window Cleaners

Autonomous window cleaners are like smart robot vacuums but for your windows. These innovations are relatively new, with several companies developing their own version. Some models use artificial intelligence and machine learning to navigate the home’s windows. The robotic window cleaners utilize suction power and air pressure to stick to the windows, so you can stick the cleaner on and forget about it while you go about the rest of your cleaning.

Chatbots

Finally, AI chatbots are gaining popularity for spring cleaning. While the chatbots don’t do any physical cleaning, they do help create cleaning schedules, chore lists, and reminders. It’s a great tool for an already busy life to help manage spring cleaning tasks. Since the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, several chatbots have hit the market.

