Amidst the conference showcasing the world’s biggest and best in tech, here are the CES 2025 gaming innovations that will level up your life.

The GAMEBABY instantly transforms your smartphone into a retro gaming handheld. Doubling as a phone case, the device consists of two parts that clip together to make a phone case. When you want to game, simply flip the bottom half of the case to the front of your phone, and you can play on the go. The gadget provides access to over 7,000 games and doesn’t require Bluetooth pairing or charging.

Though there wasn’t a model of this officially on display, a 3D-printed mockup of the Nintendo Switch 2 was showcased at CES 2025. The design was comparable to Valve’s Steam Deck, and the mockup hinted at a refined form factor and a change in size compared to the original Nintendo Switch design.

Phone-adapted gaming devices appeared to be a trend at CES 2025. This device equips your phone with a flick-out controller pad that turns it into a portable gaming device. Simply snap your phone onto the magnetic base pad and flick it open to reveal a nearly full set of control keys. It’s designed to be less bulky than other portable gaming devices, connects to your phone via Bluetooth, and has friction fold-out style grips for added ergonomic comfort.

Razer’s Project Arielle is the world’s first heating and cooling integrated mesh gaming chair. The chair has an integrated fan system powered by a 3-Phase Brushless DC Motor that delivers continuous full-body airflow with energy efficiency. The bladeless design is integrated into the chair frame to ensure comfort, keep noise levels low, and make cleaning a breeze. It also features heating with up to 86 degrees of warm air, and temperature can be easily adjusted with the touch panel.