MedicosBiotech was recognized at CES 2025 as the recipient of the prestigious CES Innovation Award in the Digital Health category.

The company leads in biotechnology with sustainable, bio-based solutions for wound care, skincare, and hair restoration. Some of its key advancements include a solution for hair loss prevention and a fast-acting wound healer.

Their latest advancement, Cure Silk, presented at CES 2025, uses artificial intelligence (AI) and spider silk protein-based therapy patches to treat chronic wounds. The patches connect to the Care Silk app to capture and analyze wound images using a smartphone camera. AI-driven diagnostics identify wound types and severity and offer tailored treatment recommendations.

The accessible and user-friendly technology allows anyone to manage and care for wounds at home, even without medical expertise. The innovative spider silk protein-based patch is reportedly highly effective for treating stage 3–4 pressure ulcers and grade 5–6 diabetic foot ulcers.

The spider silk protein is known for its elasticity, strength, and biocompatibility. The material’s benefits have caused it to gain popularity in the past few years, as scientists have used new types of silk to generate electricity and have taken inspiration from spider silk to create new types of eco-friendly sensors.

Though it has been used in wound care for over 2,000 years, production challenges previously prevented large-scale use. MedicosBiotech’s synthetic biology advancements have made scalable production possible, and the company anticipates South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) Class II medical device approval for Cure Silk in early 2025.

“This award recognizes MedicosBiotech’s innovative fusion of AI and biotechnology,” said Soon Cheol Daniel Kim, COO of MedicosBiotech. “Cure Silk is an affordable, easy-to-use solution that enhances access to chronic wound care, contributing to a more inclusive global healthcare system.”

