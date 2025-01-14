The world’s first stringless guitar, LiberLive’s C1, was unveiled at CES 2025. The C1’s stringless design allows both experts and novices to play real chords without the added strain on their fingers from plucking strings.

To play a chord, simply push a button on the fretboard, and the device will pick up the strumming based on your hand’s movement. The device is equipped with interactive chord sheets that provide instructions and LED indicators that are perfect for teaching guitar.

A dial at the top of the neck allows you to transpose to a different key instantly, and when users activate the built-in band feature, a drum machine and bassline will play alongside the user’s guitar playing to emulate a full band experience.

What makes the C1 most unique is the sound output as it uses a 180mm bass-boosted wind tunnel, three-inch mid-woofer, and 0.8-inch tweeter. This allows the device to generate sounds with impressive depth, sounding more like a real guitar and less like a synthesizer.

The LiberLive app contains nearly a hundred rhythm patterns in a variety of genres. In addition to the catalog of songs and patterns in the LiberLive Song Library, users can also upload and share their own custom chord sheets.

According to LiberLive, the gadget allows users to easily customize 72 advanced chords to play complex chord sheets. And, if a piece requires you to play some notes, the fingerpicking pad emulates the six strings when needed, and one can go back to the stringless guitar the next moment.

Another benefit of a LiberLive guitar is it’s more compact and portable than the real thing as the C1 design is foldable and weighs only 4.1 lbs. The device is listed at $799 and is currently available in four colors.

