Making its official debut at CES 2025 was the award-winning smart home water sensor, Droplet, which is designed to make home water conservation more accessible.

Hydrific, a new innovator in water technology, created this powerful home water sensor. The device can be installed within five minutes without professional tools or a plumber.

Designed to accelerate home water conservation efforts, Droplet measures flow at a rate of up to 50 times per second and delivers real-time insights that empower consumers to understand their water habits. It also has advanced leak detection and detailed tracking to help users avoid costly water damage to their homes.

“Droplet was created to make water management effortless, accessible, and impactful for everyone,” says Julia Deister, Leader of Hydrific. “Our goal is to empower people to save water, reduce their environmental footprint, and easily safeguard their homes.”

Hydrific aims to empower individuals with tools to simplify water conservation efforts. The company is also supported by the global reach and expertise of LIXIL, a global leader in creating water and housing products that solve everyday challenges.

The company works alongside 55,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries, including industry-leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM. Additionally, Hydrific was named CES Innovation Awards® 2025 Honoree in November before the technology conference.

“It’s a privilege to have Droplet acknowledged by CES alongside so many pioneering innovations,” said Julia Deister, Leader of Hydrific. “Innovation is at the heart of our mission, alongside a commitment to delivering transformative, accessible products that help consumers to rethink their relationship with water.”