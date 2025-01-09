Brisk It, the barbecue tech startup, has announced its latest smart grill at CES 2025. The device uses generative AI to automate the cooking process and build custom recipes.

As new cooking tools continue to innovate and advance upon previously released models, generative AI is changing the grilling game. The Zelos 450 electric wood pellet smoker features Wi-Fi connectivity that enables users to remotely adjust settings and monitor food as it cooks via a mobile app.

The smart device also includes 450 square inches of cooking space. It costs $399, which is a fraction of the cost of the cheapest Wi-Fi-controlled grill and previous Brisk It models, without the availability of the generative AI features.

Brisk It says its Vera AI can “monitor, control, and automate the cook for you” at the push of a button. The app updates users on the progress of cooking and reminds them to do tasks like wrapping or spritzing ribs with water.

If the tasks are ignored, the AI will automatically adjust the grilling temperature to prevent food from being ruined. The latest Vera 2.0 model on the Zelos 450 includes new features like Smart Image Recognition, which uses photos of ingredients to generate recipes.

Simply select or generate the recipe of your choice and send it to the grill. The grill will then instruct you when to put the food on, and the device will automatically execute the perfect smoke or grilling program, raising temperatures when needed, injecting higher smoke, and telling users when to flip food or take it off.

The new Recipe Re-creation feature also turns existing recipes into versions that can be automated on the grill. The smart grill supports both slow cooking and high-heat grilling with a temperature range of 180-500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Brisk It says it’ll be available to purchase at Amazon, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, and the Brisk It Grills website sometime in Q1 2025. Tomorrow’s World Today representatives are attending and covering CES 2025 with the latest news, updates, and innovations.