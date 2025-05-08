Discover how the new movie experience revolutionizes cinema with interactive features and personalized engagement through Regan.

Landmark Theatres and HIA Technologies have introduced a groundbreaking two-way interactive movie experience, featuring the Landmark Loyalty Concierge, Regan. This innovative system allows moviegoers to engage with the film through voice and gesture commands, creating a personalized and immersive viewing experience. Regan can provide real-time information, answer questions, and even adjust the movie’s content based on audience interactions. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the evolution of cinema, blending technology with entertainment to offer a unique and engaging experience for movie enthusiasts.

Landmark Theatres and HIA Technologies Debut 2-way Interactive Movie Experience Featuring “Landmark Loyalty Concierge Regan”

PASADENA, Calif., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Landmark Theatres, a recognized leader in cinematic innovation, and HIA Technologies, a pioneer in AI-powered 2-way interactive video solutions, are proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking new digital experience: the Landmark Loyalty Concierge Regan.

This first-of-its-kind initiative facilitates dynamic conversations between the viewers and the characters inside a video powered by HIA Technologies’ Qvio™. Regan is an interactive, web-based avatar designed to engage viewers safely and authentically in exactly the way the creator of the video designed it, without the risk of AI hallucinations and errors.

Available today at https://www.landmarktheatres.com/loyalty-concierge , Regan invites moviegoers to interact in real-time on demand. She talks about Landmark’s Loyalty programs and the highly anticipated release of M3GAN 2.0. Regan is multilingual and can answer questions from viewers in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, German, Hindi, Chinese, and Japanese. She also supports 50+ additional languages through closed captions. With 24/7 availability and the ability to interact globally, Regan offers more ways for audiences to deepen their connection with the Landmark brand.

Regan’s Intelligence is Supported by Author-Controlled AI™

Unlike traditional generative AI models, HIA’s Author-Controlled AI™ does not fabricate answers. Instead, it relies exclusively on pre-approved brand messaging and publisher-controlled content, ensuring every response stays true to the organization’s voice and standards. This new, highly-flexible, controlled interface empowers brands and creative agencies to safely engage audiences without the risk of hallucinations, off-brand statements, or competitive messaging — a critical advancement for industries where trust and creative integrity are paramount.

“Landmark Theatres is proud to continue leading the way in reimagining the moviegoing experience,” said Mark Mulcahy, Head of Brand/Marketing for Landmark Theatres. “The Landmark Loyalty Concierge Regan represents a bold step forward — blending storytelling, technology, and audience engagement in a controlled, trustworthy environment.”

A Blue Raspberry Icee enthusiast, Regan shows off her love for M3GAN 2.0 — a smart, thrilling sequel to the original fan-favorite. Audiences can ask her questions about the film’s plot teasers, premiere dates, and loyalty rewards tied to attending the release. Her energy and insights reflect the excitement surrounding M3GAN 2.0, setting the tone for what promises to be one of the summer’s biggest theatrical events.

“At HIA Technologies, we believe audiences deserve better ways to interact with brands without compromising authenticity or trust,” said Jolean Sheffield, Chief Experience Officer of HIA Technologies. “The Qvio™ platform, powered by Author-Controlled AI™, ensures the conversation remains brand-true, creating safer and more impactful ways for creative agencies and publishers to connect with their audiences.”

The Landmark Loyalty Concierge, Regan, is just the beginning. Controlled interactive experiences like the one moviegoers can have with Regan are set to become the new standard as theaters and creative agencies seek new ways to create memorable and meaningful engagement.

Experience the future of interactive movies by going today to https://www.landmarktheatres.com/loyalty-concierge .

