Meet the latest version of the assistive robot Robody, developed by robotics startup Devanthro. It’s the newest generation of telepresence robots, specifically designed to provide at-home care for the elderly. Robody’s latest redesign has an all-new torso, arms, and full hardware updates.

Caring for Those in Need

Robody’s duties include meal preparation, pill administration, and finding and retrieving items. The robot is also capable of engaging in meaningful conversations. Devanthro aims to supply homes with teleoperated robots to meet the rising demand for 24/7 elderly care. A demand for care leads to significant costs.

A recent report estimates that 1.3 million hospital visits could be avoided annually in Germany alone with appropriate at-home care. Most cases are simple fixes, like a patient’s lack of drinking water leading to dehydration.

Devanthro says they aim to help people age with “dignity” at home with humanoid robotic avatars. That is where Robody comes in to help. The company pitches it as human-robotic avatars enhanced with robotics, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and 5G technology. Essentially, remote operators are there to help form anywhere in the world.

The company says controlling the robots is easy because of a virtual reality interface. An operator can see through the robot’s eyes, listen to the surrounding environment, and talk with their own voice. As a result, the operator is fully immersed. Distance is no match, either. The Robody can mimic an operator’s movements, like a hug. These movements enhance the operator’s personal encounters.

Customizable Home Assistant

The company says the latest generation of Robody is more precise, dexterous, and capable.

Its redesigned torso and arms enable operators to perform two-handed tasks at home. From grabbing something from the fridge or kitchen and retrieving clothes from the closet to playing card games, Robody is designed for everyday life.

According to Devanthro, the customization allows Robody’s appearance to match their style. This feature apparently resonated with every household during at-home testing. Underneath all of Robody’s technological features is a soft, flexible skin that ensures safe movements and interactions around the home.