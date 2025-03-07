Lowe’s is experimenting with artificial intelligence and adding a new team member. Mylow is an AI-powered virtual advisor designed to help customers with their many questions about home improvement.

Mylow, the AI-Powered Virtual Advisor

Mylow is designed to guide customers through home improvement projects, project advice, and even product searches, among many other functions.

“Home improvement is inherently complex and can feel overwhelming even for the most experienced DIYer – that’s why Lowe’s has invested in AI and emerging technologies to create solutions that truly help our customers,” said Lowe’s Chief Digital and Information Officer Seemantini Godbole. “We’re aiming to deliver the best customer service in retail, and Mylow represents an industry-leading step forward in helping us do that. This solution will not only help our customers be more informed, but our associates too.”

According to Lowe’s, the virtual advisor was developed using Open AI and the “expertise” of Lowe’s employees. Mylow provides expert help, clear steps, and solutions for projects of varying complexity.

Customers working on enhancing their yards can ask Mylow questions like, “When should I plant grass seed?” or “How much mulch do I need?” Customers repainting can ask Mylow paint recommendations or what the most popular paint colors are.

You can imagine Mylow as a personal assistant inside your pocket, ready to help during any project. Lowe’s is leaning heavily into a “technology first” mentality.

Lowe’s Senior Vice President of Technology, Chandhu Nair, said, “We’re doubling down with emerging technology collaborators like OpenAI to solve problems for our customers and because we want the home improvement experience at Lowe’s to be a cut above.”

Mylow is currently available for MyLowe’s Rewards loyalty members on desktop or mobile web. Lowe’s says that customers can expect Mylow voice capabilities and availability on the store’s app “later this year.”