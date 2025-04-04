IBM and the Masters Tournament announced a series of AI-powered digital fan features coming to the Masters app and websites. IBM’s watsonx AI-powered capabilities aim to bring a personalized and engaging experience for millions of new and returning fans.

Enhancing the Experience

IBM Hole Insights returns for the second year on the Masters Tournament app and the website as part of the Track Shots experience. The AI-driven Insights 2.0 leverages watsonx technologies, offering data-driven insights on every hole at Augusta National. This includes:

Data-driven recaps of how each hole has been played daily and throughout the 2025 Tournament.

Projections of how each hole might play based on past and current performance data.

Historical insights into how each hole has played, based on nine years of Tournament data.

For its second year, it will offer “enhanced and more powerful insights.” According to the press release, IBM fine-tuned its technology with a wealth of sources, including “historic shot locations, insights from golf experts including past Masters Tournament caddies, and Tournament data spanning nine years and more than 180,000 shots.”

Masters App on Apple Vision Pro

Golf fans will once again be able to immerse themselves in the Masters Tournament on the Apple Vision Pro but with clearer 3D visuals and new features. Users can look at different 3D views of each hole at Augusta, including the drastic changes of elevation throughout the course, and even watch multiple tournament live streams simultaneously.

“For more than 30 years, IBM and Augusta National have worked side-by-side to co-create unique digital experiences that bring the beauty, tradition, and excitement of the Masters to millions of golf fans worldwide,” said Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

He added, “This powerful combination of people and technology, including watsonx AI models and agents, is a live case study for businesses across all industries on how they too can unlock the potential of their data to deliver actionable business insights and exceptional customer experiences.”