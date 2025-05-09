Students will have a chance to learn Agatha Christie’s masterful writing from the “Queen of Crime” herself.

Listen to Article

Agatha Christie is known for her stories about fictional detectives uncovering mysteries. Aspiring writers will now have a groundbreaking opportunity to learn the secrets behind Christie’s writing style through the author herself. BBC Maestro is making the “impossible possible” through artificial intelligence.

The BBC Studios’ Maestro program uses AI to recreate the famous author’s likeness and voice to teach writing classes.

According to the BBC, they used restored archival interviews, private letters, and writings to reconstruct the author’s voice and insights. “Christie experts” spent years sifting through the very few recordings of her, her writings, and photographs to help paint an accurate picture for BBC Maestro.

AI Agatha Christie

BBC Maestro runs a series of e-courses and teamed up with Christie’s estate to bring her voice and vision back to life for students. During the classes, the students can “see” Christie while she teaches a lesson on her masterful writing craft. This is all thanks to advanced AI technology, an actress, and VFX artists.

To bring her back to life, actress Vivien Keene will play Christie in the course videos, with her voice and appearance “sharpened” by AI.

A BBC post said, “Using AI-enhanced technology, licensed images, and carefully restored audio recordings, this pioneering course captures the essence of Agatha Christie’s presence and voice, complemented by a script created by academics from Christie’s own words and teachings, delivering an experience that feels as though she is speaking directly to the audience.”

This unique opportunity is more than just a learning course. It’s a chance to be mentored, for the very first time, by one of the most famous authors to put pen to paper.

Christie’s estate has worked closely with BBC Maestro and joined the e-learning platform during the announcement of the groundbreaking innovation.

“The team of academics and researchers that BBC Maestro has assembled have extracted from a number of her writings an extraordinary array of her views and opinions on how to write,” said James Prichard, Agatha Christie’s great-grandson, Chairman, and CEO of Agatha Christie Limited. “Through this course, you truly will receive a lesson in crafting a masterful mystery, in Agatha’s very own words.”

The BBC said it has full support and approval from Agatha Christie’s family and that “this course offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to step into the mind of the Queen of Crime.”