Apple is reportedly adding new AI elements to the Health app. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple plans to add an AI health coach to the app that helps users get fit and monitor their health. However, the new AI health coach isn’t quite ready yet.

AI Health

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, the new fitness update could be released in spring or summer 2026, with the release of iOS 19.4. The initiative is reportedly called Project Mulberry. Apple is “revamping” the Health app and adding the AI health coach, which is AI-powered and intended to replicate a real doctor.

Per the report, the Health app will track and collect all activity and wellness data, which the AI health coach will then assess. Using the collected data, the AI health coach will provide personalized recommendations.

While it’s not a novel idea, as there are plenty of AI health coaches, trainers, and assistants, Apple’s efforts are expected to be expansive. According to the report, the company is training the AI agent from data collected by the physicians they have on staff. Apple also wants to bring in outside doctors. For example, the company wants experts in sleep, nutrition, physical therapy, mental health, and cardiology to create videos.

The videos provide a user with real-time help. For example, if the Health app detects a spike in heart rate, it will log it and then show a video of a doctor explaining the next best move. Similar features regarding food and dietary assistance will reportedly be available. The AI health coach will also have access to a device’s camera to offer insights and suggestions in real-time. For example, it could analyze a picture or video of a health concern.

Like all Apple products, there is speculation that the AI health coach will tie into the plans for AirPods with cameras and sensors. The same goes for the Apple Watch’s potential to get a camera.