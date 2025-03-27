Garmin has launched Garmin Connect+, a premium subscription plan that adds new features to the Garmin Connect app, including AI-powered insights, advanced training tools, and expanded LiveTrack options. While the core features of Garmin Connect remain free, Connect+ offers additional personalization and analysis for those looking to dive deeper into their health and fitness data.

Elevate your health and fitness goals with Garmin Connect+

OLATHE, Kan., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced Garmin Connect+, a premium plan that provides new features and even more personalized insights in the Garmin Connect™ smartphone app. Garmin Connect+ will elevate a customer’s health and fitness knowledge with personalized Active Intelligence insights powered by AI, expert training guidance, exclusive badge challenges, expanded LiveTrack features and more. All existing features and data in Garmin Connect will remain free.

“Customers worldwide love using Garmin Connect to track, analyze and share their health and fitness activities. We are excited to provide even more personalized data and enriched features with the addition of Garmin Connect+. You can now learn even more about yourself, take on new challenges, train confidently and stay even more connected.”

–Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

The following features (which vary by device) are available now with a Garmin Connect+ plan:

Active Intelligence, powered by AI

Receive personalized insights and suggestions throughout the day based on health and activity data, powered by AI. As customers use Garmin Connect+ more, the insights will become more tailored to them and their goals. The AI providing these insights and suggestions was built to help keep users’ data secure and is currently releasing in beta.

Performance dashboard

Compare fitness and health data in customizable graphs and charts over different periods of time to get a more comprehensive view of training progress.

Live activity

Start an indoor workout activity on a smartwatch and use a compatible smartphone to see real-time heart rate and pace data, workout videos, reps and more in the Garmin Connect app.

Training guidance

While following a Garmin Run Coach or Garmin Cycling Coach training plan on a compatible smartwatch or cycling computer, receive additional exclusive expert guidance from Garmin coaches – including educational content and videos – for peak performance.

Expanded LiveTrack features

Whether training or racing, user-selected family and friends can be notified via text when an activity is started. Users can also create a personalized LiveTrack profile page to share with their followers1.

Social features

Add unique frames to your Garmin Connect app profile and access exclusive badge challenges – like a Running Climbs challenge to record 500 meters of total ascent during a month of running activities, or a Power Cycling challenge to record at least four hours of cycling activities in power zone 3 during a month.

These premium features are available now with Garmin Connect+. Customers can try Garmin Connect+ for free for 30 days, then choose between a monthly ($6.99/month) or annual ($69.99/year) plan. To learn more, visit the Garmin Connect+ webpage. All existing features and data in Garmin Connect will remain free.

1 When paired with your compatible smartphone; for safety and tracking feature requirements and limitations, see Garmin.com/safety.

