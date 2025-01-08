Among the many technological advancements presented at CES 2025, VIV Health announced the upcoming launch of the VIV™ Ring – the world’s first smart ring equipped with Generative Sleep aid sound.

Beyond basic biometric measurements, the VIV™ Ring measures and analyzes heart rate, oxygen saturation, heart rate variability, stress levels, and more.

Chris Yeh, CEO of Blitzscaling Ventures in Silicon Valley, recently identified smart rings as a leading technology trend for 2025. Yeh emphasized that the familiarity of wearing a ring provides a unique user experience, creating a hyper-personalized health monitoring system.

The only “Intuitive Smart Ring” available globally, the VIV™ Ring makes monitoring and measuring health metrics easier by simplifying the data visualization compared to competitors. The device also integrates with the iOS app Apple Health with an Android app is scheduled for release in February 2025.

Unlike others in the industry who use synthetic sound creation via digital signal processing, the VIV™ Ring prioritizes natural sounds with real recordings of ocean waves, deep-sea acoustics, rainfall in tranquil forests, and birdsong combined with monaural and binaural sounds to enhance sleep quality.

The “Generative Sleep Aid Sound” technology analyzes the biometric data, sleep patterns, and sleep cycles collected by the smart ring. It then constructs an AI algorithm-driven personalized sleep audio that significantly improves sleep quality.

VIV Health is working closely with Gangnam Severance Hospital, a top university hospital in Korea, for clinical trials to secure regulatory approval for its medical device products in 2025. This device follows many other pieces of wearable tech released in the last few years, including the Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses, Brilliant Lab Smart Glasses, Apple Vision Pro, and more.

“We are working with Dr. Won-Seok Jang, who previously worked at Siemens Healthcare R&D and Samsung Medison and is currently a professor at Yonsei University College of Medicine’s Graduate School of Medical Device Industry, as our Chief Scientific Officer to develop the medical device,” said CEO James Shin. “We are excited to unveil the Wellness Smart Ring, VIV Ring, at CES 2025 and plan to complete development of the VIV™ Pro, a medical device smart ring capable of measuring Blood pressure and Atrial fibrillation, by the end of 2025.”

Tomorrow’s World Today representatives are attending and covering CES 2025 with the latest news, updates, and innovations.