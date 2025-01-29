Here are some of the top art exhibitions around the world in 2025.

Dolce & Gabbana is celebrating its 40th birthday this year with a dedicated exhibition in Paris’s Grand Palais. The show will feature objects that inspired Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, such as Sicilian ceramics and Venetian glassware, as well as the garments those pieces produced.

More than 200 creations by the designers will be on display, curated by Florence Müller, a former professor at the French Institute of Fashion in Paris. The exhibition will also draw on artistic traditions and crafts, such as Orsini Venezia, a furnace in Venice that has produced gold-leaf mosaics since 1888.

“Unfolding over a series of ten rooms covering 1,200 sq. m, the show explores the brand’s unconventional approach to the world of luxury … embracing humour, irreverence and subversion,” according to an exhibition statement.

The first major exhibition in London dedicated to artist Jenny Saville will be held at the National Portrait Gallery. Since being featured as part of Saatchi’s infamous ‘Sensation’ exhibition in the ‘90s, the British figurative painter has garnered attention and praise for her edgy figure work. Her recent works have evolved from early layerings in favor of more color and abstract compositional elements.

The exhibition will feature works from public and private collections around the world. Additionally, other artists are contributing to the exhibition, including Roxane Gay, the author of Bad Feminist, Hunger, and Difficult Women, who is writing an essay, and US photographer Sally Mann, who is contributing portraits of Saville.

Known for her labyrinthine looped-wire structures, Ruth Asawa will be featured at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art in what it deems the “first major international museum retrospective” of the artist’s work. The show will feature sculptures, drawings, prints, paintings, design objects, and archival material, altogether exhibiting more than 300 pieces from six decades of her creative output. This exhibition will then travel worldwide, making stops at the Museum of Modern Art in New York and Guggenheim Bilbao in Spain, among others.

After displaying his large-scale glass sculptures in the US, London, and Singapore, Chihuly is bringing 15 of the hand-blown pieces and some new pieces to Australia’s Adelaide Botanic Garden. Combining the beauty of art and nature, the light and environment changing throughout the seasons serve to enhance and change the experience of the large-scale glass sculptures.