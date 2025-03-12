The designs were produced from yarns laced all over the dress with tiny LED “balls”.

Japanese label Anrealage showcased a series of futuristic digital dresses at Paris Fashion Week 2025. The designs were produced from yarns laced all over the dress with tiny LED “balls.”

Kunihiko Morinaga

After featuring a series of square and blocky clothing designs, designer Kunihiko Morinaga unveiled the colorful and moving digital dresses.

Morinaga’s previous designs included clothes that inflated on the runway and tabula rasa ensembles that took on patterns when subjected to UV light. Though futuristic digital dresses have been in development for the past few years, this is the first showcased at such a large scale utilizing this type of LED technology.

“Before, the design was always fixed, but now we can move the design,” Morinaga said.

SCREEN Collection

Anrealage’s “SCREEN” collection works with MPLUSPLUS to embed approximately 10,000 full-color LEDs into textiles. The company developed fabric-based LCD panels that seamlessly integrate into knitwear, jackets, and outerwear.

Every LED dress was outfitted with a battery pack and sensor, which allowed the display to be controlled remotely from backstage. The material used for the designs is proprietary to Anrealage and was developed with MPLUSPLUS, a Japanese technology design studio.

The dresses were shown off by a pair of models who walked side by side with colors moving back and forth between their dresses in a kaleidoscopic-like pattern. In the finale, the models huddled together as their dresses shifted to the pixelated static of a malfunctioning TV. The frocks then transformed into a stained-glass motif, which seems to pay homage to the American Cathedral where the show was put on.

Mr. Morinaga stated backstage that the collection was inspired by two-sided advertising placards that “sandwich men” use to shill for businesses. Amidst a year where the remaining Paris Fashion Week designs utilize the same wool and cotton textiles that have circulated the fashion industry for centuries, Morigana’s designs are a look toward the future.

“Fashion is something that never stops and is always moving and changing,” Morinaga said, summing up his ethos.