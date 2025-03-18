Carla and Ecco have laid their first egg of the season.

The pair of peregrine falcons that nest atop Pitt’s Cathedral of Learning in Pittsburgh, PA, have laid their first egg of the season.

One of the most widespread species of bird in the world, the peregrine falcon is a fast flier, with an average speed of 25-34 mph in traveling flight, and up to 69 mph in direct pursuit of prey. During its hunting stoop from heights of over 0.62 mi, the peregrine can reach an impressive speed of 200 mph as it drops toward its prey.

FalconCam

The falcons, Carla and Ecco, spent their first season together last year. The couple laid a total of four eggs, two of which hatched on Earth Day. This was a bit unusual, as eggs usually hatch two or three days apart. Only two chicks survived, however, as one of the couple’s eggs didn’t hatch, and the third chick died.

The National Aviary says Carla laid an egg around 1:17 p.m. on Sunday. It’s the first of a predicted four eggs that Carla and Ecco could lay this year, though there can be as many as six eggs in a peregrine falcon clutch. Carla will now likely lay an egg every 48 hours until her clutch is complete.

The incubation process will not begin until all of Carla’s eggs are laid. The couple will split the work so that Carla handles egg duties approximately two-thirds of the time, and Ecco takes over for the rest.

According to The National Aviary, the eggs should also remain safe uncovered because they have strong temperature tolerances, making them perfectly equipped to handle Pittsburgh’s fluctuating spring temperatures.

Though Peregrine falcons used to be endangered in Pennsylvania because of the use of the pesticide DDT, they were removed from the state’s endangered species list in 2021, the Game Commission says.

Last year, the Game Commission placed lightweight bands with identifying numbers on the chicks’ legs. This will allow scientists to study the behavior of peregrine falcons while also monitoring their population’s endangered status.

The aviary’s FalconCam has a 24/7 livestream of the nest, which resides high up on the southeast side of Pitt’s Cathedral of Learning. Viewers can watch Carla and Ecco’s family grow this year on the aviary’s website.