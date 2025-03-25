The design for a new high-speed train in France was unveiled, and 97% of the materials used in its construction will be recyclable.

High-Speed Sustainable Travel

Japanese design studio Nendo partnered with French firm AREP on SNCF Voyageurs’ fifth-generation TGV, the ‘Flow Train’ or TGV INOUI. In development since 2018, the design concept was inspired by river characteristics.

“The ‘flow’ is based on a simple idea: the train is unlike any other means of transport. It carves its way through the landscape, a bit like a river flowing,” said the AREP.

After undergoing more than 620,000 miles of test journeys, the new trains were unveiled by SNCF Voyageurs, the French national passenger rail operator, and manufacturer Alstom. Manufactured entirely in France, the trains will travel at speeds of approximately 200 mph.

“45 years after the first TGV, we’re going to revolutionize high-speed travel once again,” Christophe Fanichet, CEO of SNCF Voyageurs, said in a press statement.

Nature-Inspired Design

Nendo and AREP extend the river motif inside the train through thoughtfully selected colors, forms, and materials. The seating layout encourages spatial continuity, with horizontal color divisions aligning between seats and walls. The first and second-class carriages also feature table lamps, which have long been a staple on TGVs.

“The idea was to take a fresh look, to introduce a lasting break in the railway world and to re-enchant a technical and industrial environment,” the firm said, adding that the interiors are intended to provide a “more personal bubble of comfort in a shared space.”

French cuisine featuring high-quality local ingredients will be available on the train’s “centerpiece,” the two-story dining car. The downstairs will contain self-serving items, while the upstairs is a “conventional bistro” with French dishes and wine.

According to the press statement, this was also the first time in TGV’s history that the entire train crew was involved in the design process. Drivers, conductors, and maintenance workers were all consulted and provided feedback on design layouts better suited to their daily tasks. The drivers also used virtual reality technology to trial and select between three different cab environments.

Journeys on the Paris-Lyon-Marseille line will start in 2026. The line will take travelers from the capital to the south coast in three hours.