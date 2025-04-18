Ferrari will keep producing petrol-powered vehicles along with electric and hybrid.

Ferrari plans to launch the world’s first fully electric supercar this fall, something that a company chairman says they’ve been working on for “years.”

Electric Supercar

The supercar manufacturer pledges to keep its focus on petrol-powered vehicles. However, it intends to produce electric hotrods along the way. The company announced that the first will come in October. While the company, known for its sports cars, started manufacturing hybrids in 2019, the all-electric supercar will be the first of its kind.

“Electrification has been a path that we’ve been pursuing now for decades, starting in Formula One and then from our race cars to our sports cars,” Elkann said during the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting.

Ferrari is keeping the all-electric details under wraps, but stated it will remain focused on its legacy of speed, design, and emotion. The company plans to reveal the all-electric supercar at its capital markets day at its Maranello headquarters. While the details remain a secret, Ferrari does have a name for the groundbreaking vehicle: the Ferrari Elettrica (electric).

He said that the facility that Ferrari inaugurated in June in its hometown of Maranello, known as the “e-building,” would provide the company with increased manufacturing flexibility to develop its future models. The “e” stands for “energy, evolution, and environment.”

He also reaffirmed that Ferrari is committed to maintaining “complete control” over the key components of its sports cars. “Now, we can also claim that all our key electric components are developed and handcrafted in Maranello,” Elkann said.

As the world transitions to “greener” forms of transportation, Ferrari joined the movement. Even though it’s the first sports car to go electric, many companies have been ahead of the game. However, the company states the decision was intentional.

CEO Benedetto Vigna said earlier this year that “This car will be 100% Ferrari.”

The Ferrari Elettrica will be one of the six new models the company plans to introduce this year.

Vigna said, “We are redefining performance for the electric era.”