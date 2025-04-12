Volvo Construction Equipment (CE) ‘s new zero-emissions lineup includes the world’s first electric articulated haulers of their size class. The A30 Electric is designed to bring zero emissions to quarries, mines, and construction segments.

Electric Hauler

“This zero-emission lineup is a marker of our commitment to drive change,” says Melker Jernberg, President of Volvo CE. “Together with our pioneering service, solutions, and updated portfolio of conventional machine variants, we show that we stand alongside our customers to support them across every stage of their journey. We show that we are committed to our ambitions, not just because we can, but because it is the right thing to do.”

The A40 Electric hauler joins the A30. However, it’s a larger model. Both electric haulers reportedly have the same off-road performance capabilities as conventional models. Instead of running on gas, the two models run on a lithium-ion battery, boasting a sustainable footprint on industrial sites. According to Volvo CE, the powerful battery is designed to offer a 4-4.5-hour runtime across “most applications.”

The company did say, however, that high-energy jobs may require “frequent charging.” Depending on driving conditions, the batteries could reach a 7-hour runtime. For example, if the hauler is carrying loads downhill and going uphill with an empty load, the electric hauler could reach this 7-hour runtime. Additionally, this benchmark could reportedly be reached during tunnel work, quarries, and underground operations, where emission reduction is “critical.”

If a customer foresees high energy use, the company claims that the battery can recharge from 20% to 80% in around one hour. According to Volvo CE, the A30 Electric offers a CO2 saving of 84%, and the A40 Electric offers 90% across their entire lifecycle, compared to the diesel equivalent.

Other Launches

Volvo CE’s zero-emission lineup also includes:

– A revamped EC230 Electric excavator, which now provides a full day of operation.

– An updated compact electric range, ensuring customers are more empowered to drive down emissions while elevating business opportunities.

– The newly launched EWR150 Electric, the company’s first battery-powered wheeled excavator, and the EW240 Electric Material Handler grid-connected excavator.