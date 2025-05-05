​A Polish firm called Volonaut is behind the new technological marvel, which they’re calling a “superbike for the skies”.

A video showcasing a futuristic Airbike that looks like a Star Wars speeder was released just in time for May 4th, the unofficial Star Wars-themed holiday.

Sci-Fi Made Real

​A Polish firm called Volonaut is behind the new technological marvel, which they’re calling a “superbike for the skies”. The bike can reach up to 124 mph and is equipped with a proprietary stabilization system and flight computer, which provides the vehicle with control and automatic hovering capabilities.

According to Interesting Engineering, the advanced carbon fiber materials and 3D-printed parts make the Airbike seven times lighter than a typical motorcycle. Its compact size and no spinning propellers also allow the bike to easily move through confined areas.

“This futuristic vehicle is a realization of a bold concept often portrayed in science fiction movies – an inspiration that with time became the obsession of its creator, entrepreneur, and inventor Tomasz Patan,” said the company in a statement.

Also being dubbed “your personal airbike from the future” by Volonaut, the open-air setup provides a 360-degree view of surroundings while riding, and the seat leans forward, unlike eVTOL’s lounge-like seating. Footage released of the bike in action showcases the vehicle moving around dry lakebeds and around a forest. It also features the bike lifting and landing without assistance.

Specific details about the bike’s propulsion, pricing, and commercial plan haven’t been released yet. Though the single-seat vehicle may not compare with other models such as the Razor Flying Motorcycle or XTurismo in terms of aesthetics, it may be the first model to actually fly.

“Ever wondered what it feels like to soar in the air like a bird? Embark on a breathtaking journey riding your Airbike — fly out, zoom above the land, explore the horizon, and glide back as if in a dream.” Volonaut stated on their website.