QuantumScape Corporation and PowerCo SE, a Volkswagen Group subsidiary, showcased the world’s first live demonstration of a solid-state lithium-metal battery powering an electric vehicle. Engineers used QuantumScape’s QSE-5 battery cells to power a modified Ducati motorcycle.

The breakthrough is significant because it is the first time anode-free solid-state batteries have transitioned from the lab to a real vehicle.

Solid-State Technology Goes From Lab to Road

Researchers’ ultimate goal for the new technology is to meet the EV industry’s need for batteries that perform well in five key areas.

Energy density, charging speed, safety, lifespan, and cost are the areas of concern.

The live premiere, showcased at IAA Mobility in Munich, featured a Ducati V21L race motorcycle zooming across the stage as the CEO of Volkswagen Group Components, Thomas Schmall, spoke to the audience. According to company officials, the bike had a custom battery system designed specifically for QuantumScape’s solid-state cells. The technology features impressive capabilities, including an energy density of 844 Wh/L, a charging time of just over 12 minutes to reach 80% from 10%, and a 10C continuous discharge rate.

“We believe that our partnership with PowerCo, together with Ducati as our demonstration launch partner, positions us to scale our transformative technology to gigawatt-hour production,” said Dr. Siva Sivaram, CEO and president of QS. “Our world-leading battery innovation, combined with Ducati’s uncompromising craftsmanship and legendary commitment to performance, will help usher in a new era of electrified transportation.”

PowerCo’s CEO Frank Blome highlighted the EV industry’s transformation. He said, “Solid-state batteries will redefine what’s possible for high-performance, premium vehicles.”

This live demonstration adds to QuantumScape’s prior successes. In June, the company integrated its Cobra separator manufacturing process, which produced the separators within the cells used in the demonstration, into its baseline production.

In addition, QuantumScape and PowerCO’s partnership recently expanded with $131 million of new milestone-based payments over the next two years. Researchers say that the funds are important for scaling manufacturing and scaling the prototype cells.