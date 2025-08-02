Researchers say the new solid-state battery tech outperforms lithium-ion technology.

Battery technology company ProLogium claims to have made a breakthrough in solid-state batteries. It’s fourth-generation innovation, the Superfluidized Inorganic Solid-State Electrolyte, reportedly promises functionality, applicability, and mass scalability, which could potentially shape the global energy sector.

Game-Changing Solid-State Technology

Uniquely, the groundbreaking electrolyte technology combines high ion concentrations in solids with interfacial contact properties found in liquids. Researchers say this combination addresses ionic conductivity, interfacial stability, and manufacturing efficiency, three hurdles that traditionally afflict solid-state batteries.

As a result, the new electrolyte delivers crucial advantages, including high conductivity, enhanced safety, fast charging, reliable low-temperature operation, and elimination of pressurized modules.

According to the scientists, the electrolyte system boasts a world-record ionic conductivity. SGS, a third-party testing firm, verified that the room-temperature ion conductivity reaches 57 mS/cm. Researchers say this figure is about five to six times higher than conventional numbers.

The “superior” conductivity produces fast-charging capabilities, boosting energy-dense batteries from 5% to 60-80% charge in about 4-6 minutes. Potentially, this technology could enhance electric vehicles and heavy electric transportation.

Furthermore, the technology withstands extremely cold environments. Even at -20°C, the system retains more conductivity than lithium-ion batteries, reportedly delivering 90-95% discharge efficiency for automotive purposes. Researchers say it “eliminates range anxiety for EV users in cold climates.”

The company says it is focusing on technological innovation and widespread adoption. It is advancing collaborative efforts that encompass technology licensing, strategic alliances, and regional manufacturing. The company wants to foster an end-to-end industrial deployment to hopefully accelerate the global transition to next-generation clean energy.

Researchers said, “From its roots in Taiwan to its strategic foothold in Europe, ProLogium is building a localized global presence with deep technology, commercial agility, and strategic autonomy, forging a new battery industry blueprint for a sustainable future.”