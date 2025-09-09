Could this new tech eliminate the need for EV charging cables?

Porsche has announced that its 2026 Cayenne EV will support wireless charging. This means that, rather than needing a physical charging cable, drivers can simply park their SUV over a new charging pad – very much like wireless charging for a smartphone.

Wireless EV Charging

The firm addressed the new development in a press release, stating that the goal of the technology is to make EV driving more convenient.

“Ease of use, suitability for everyday use, and charging infrastructure are still the decisive factors when it comes to the acceptance of electric mobility,” said Dr. Michael Steiner, Porsche executive board member.

According to Interesting Engineering, the wireless technology works by using a combination of a ground plate and a vehicle plate. The ground plate is installed in the garage or driveway and connects to the home’s electrical grid, whereas the vehicle plate is installed under the vehicle.

When parked over the ground plate, the two plates align and transfer energy to the SUV through a magnetic field.

The 110-pound ground plate is air-cooled and designed to operate efficiently in a wide range of temperatures, from -40 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. Though wireless charging is sometimes slower and less efficient than wired options, the company has stated that the system operates at 90 percent efficiency and can deliver a maximum charging power of 11 kW.

With this level of power, vehicle charging times are comparable to typical home charging solutions. The ability to charge more conveniently at a comparable speed and efficiency may make EV owners more comfortable switching to the new mode of charging.

The feature is not a standard for the vehicle, however, and buyers will need to choose the inductive charging option when purchasing their Cayenne EV. The necessary wiring is integrated into the car in production, which means existing Porsche EVs can’t have the system added in later.

If the system proves to be as reliable as it is efficient, this could become a new standard for EV charging.