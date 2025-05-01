Listen to Article

VML, genomic innovators The Organoid Company, and sustainable biotechnology firm Lab-Grown Leather have partnered to create the world’s first T-Rex leather using the ancient dinosaur’s DNA.

Reports suggest that the first product will be available later this year and serve as a cruelty-free and eco-friendly alternative to traditional leather.

Dino DNA

“This project is a remarkable example of how we can harness cutting-edge genome and protein engineering to create entirely new materials. By reconstructing and optimizing ancient protein sequences, we can design T. Rex leather, a biomaterial inspired by prehistoric biology, and clone it into a custom-engineered cell line,” said Thomas Mitchell, CEO of The Organoid Company.

It was recently discovered that collagen, a protein found in skin, muscles, bones, and other bodily tissues, was preserved in various dinosaur fossils – including an 80-million-year-old T Rex. According to Interesting Engineering, MIT researchers figured out that the dinosaur collagen survived due to a specific atomic mechanism that shields collagen from water damage.

The dinosaur-infused material is built differently than plant-based or synthetic materials because it involves a bio-fabrication process that grows leather-like tissue from cells in a lab. The team will generate a complete collagen sequence, which will be translated into DNA and introduced into Lab-Grown Leather’s cells.

Unlike companies undertaking similar projects, which rely primarily on external frameworks or “scaffolds” to guide cell growth, Lab-Grown Leather’s method encourages cells to self-organize. Expected to emulate the durability and luxurious feel of high-end brands, the bio-fabricated leather is also expected to help mitigate the environmental impact and animal cruelty linked to traditional leather. The company says that the T-rex-based material is “fully biodegradable.”

“With T-Rex leather we’re harnessing the biology of the past to create the luxury materials of the future. This groundbreaking collaboration represents the intersection of creative innovation and cutting-edge biotechnology, much like we did with our Mammoth Meatball project,” said Bas Korsten, Global Chief Creative Officer, Innovation and CCO EMEA at VML.

VML’s press release states that T-Rex leather will first be used for accessories, with its first luxury item set to launch in late 2025.