Instacart and Dierbergs Markets have announced a new partnership that brings same-day delivery to customers in Greater St. Louis and the Lake of the Ozarks. This collaboration allows Dierbergs’ customers to access fresh groceries and household goods via the Instacart app, with delivery available in as little as one hour. Additionally, Dierbergs is integrating Instacart’s Carrot Tags, an electronic shelf label system that helps improve order accuracy and fulfillment by guiding Instacart Shoppers to the right items.

Instacart and Dierbergs Markets Partner to Launch Same-Day Delivery and Carrot Tags

The family-owned grocer is now partnering with Instacart to offer delivery in as fast as an hour across Greater St. Louis and the Lake of the Ozarks, while streamlining order fulfillment through a new electronic shelf label integration

SAN FRANCISCO and ST. LOUIS, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, and Dierbergs Markets, a 27-store independent grocer headquartered near St. Louis, Missouri today announced a new partnership to offer same-day delivery in as fast as an hour. The partnership will add Dierbergs to the Instacart App, enabling customers to access fresh groceries and household goods for same-day delivery. Dierbergs is also deploying Carrot Tags, Instacart’s electronic shelf label (ESLs) software integration, to help Instacart Shoppers easily locate ordered items and improve order accuracy.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Dierbergs Markets to the Instacart platform, bringing their customers the ease of same-day delivery in as fast as one hour,” said Nick Nickitas, General Manager of Local Independent Grocery at Instacart. “Our new partnership with Dierbergs is an exciting milestone, underscoring how Instacart’s solutions can amplify an independent grocer’s digital and in-store experience. With Dierbergs now live on the Instacart App and leveraging Carrot Tags in stores, their customers will enjoy faster, more accurate orders, and seamless shopping like never before.”

“As a family-run business for more than 170 years, we’re proud to continue evolving with our customers’ needs and preferences,” said Laura Dierberg Padousis, Executive Vice President of Dierbergs Markets. “Instacart has been an exceptional partner as we team up to make life a little easier for our customers. We’re excited to bring the fresh, quality foods and household essentials our customers love right to their doorstep with same day delivery.”

To celebrate the partnership, Dierbergs and Instacart are offering $15 off of orders $50 or more to all customers making a purchase at Dierbergs via the Instacart App. No code necessary while supplies last.

Carrot Tags’ pick to light functionality seamlessly integrates to Dierbergs’ electronic shelf labels, allowing Instacart Shoppers to activate items from their picking list within the Instacart Shopper App. In turn, this provides easier and more accurate order fulfillment to Instacart Shoppers while also improving e-commerce efficiency and found rates to boost customer satisfaction by ensuring customers receive exactly what they ordered.

To begin shopping from Dierbergs Markets for same-day delivery via Instacart, customers can visit instacart.com/store/dierbergs-markets/storefront or select the Dierbergs Markets storefront on the Instacart App.

Dierbergs Markets joins more than 1,800 retail banners already available on the Instacart App – ranging from grocery to beauty to home improvement to pet supplies. Carrot Tags is part of Instacart’s Connected Stores suite of technologies, designed to bridge the online and in-store shopping experience for both retailers and customers.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Instacart’s promotions. Please refer to www.instacart.com/store for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.