Looking to host a game day event that’s equally good for your partygoers and for the planet? From using reusable tableware to choosing locally sourced snacks, here are tips for making your Super Bowl party sustainable.

Decorations

One way to keep your Super Bowl party sustainable is to decorate sustainably with reusable, DIY, organic, or locally sourced items. Natural elements, such as potted plants, flowers, pinecones, pebbles, etc., are an eco-friendly and affordable way to brighten any space. Party rental stores are also an excellent way to decorate in a reusable, eco-friendly manner. Any jerseys and football gear you already own can also be used as decor around the house.

Cooking

Reduce food waste and the gas and power required for deliveries by cooking your own food. You can further reduce your impact by using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, eco-friendly food packaging, and controlling portion sizes to reduce leftovers. Ensure that you meal plan for leftovers or encourage guests to take some, and if you’re still left with too much food at the end of the night, turn the rest of the food scraps into garden ingredients by composting.

Carpooling

Encouraging or organizing carpooling for your guests will help reduce carbon emissions and assist with the difficult parking some areas face on game day. You could simply put something about this in your invite or go a step further and create a shared carpooling spreadsheet to allow guests to share their driving plans, how many people could fit in their cars, areas they’ll be driving to and from, etc.

Power Usage

Either tell your guests or ensure you keep an eye on power usage by turning off unnecessary lights or electronics. For example, try to relegate game-watching to one or two rooms so that not too many TVs are running at once.

Instead of lighting your whole house, use candles, lanterns, and solar lighting for a decorative and eco-friendly option that also uses less energy. Additionally, ensure trash and recycling are visible and easy for guests to find.

Serving Food

Plating and serving food can be another aspect of party planning that negatively impacts the environment, as many hosts employ single-use cutlery and tableware. Party hosts can limit their impact and cost by simply utilizing their own plates and silverware, which leads to more dishes and less environmental damage.

Hosts can also utilize more eco-friendly utensils and plates such as the Perfect Plate, which instantly transforms from a serving plate into a to-go container to limit plate usage. Other items, such as cap cans, can also help limit the amount of both glasses needed and potential spills that could happen, leading to less waste.

