While Realbotix has humanoid robots specialized in human interaction, these bots interacted with each other with no human instruction.

Listen to Article

Ff you walked by the Realbotix booth at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, you might have overheard an interesting conversation. But it wasn’t between two engineers or sales reps. It was between two humanoid robots named Aria and David.

Realbotix is a company that builds AI-powered robots. The company set up a demonstration to show just how independent their machines have become. Instead of following a pre-written script, Aria and David held a real-time discussion that lasted over two hours. They didn’t just stick to English, either. The pair switched between English, Spanish, French, and German, showing off some serious language skills.

Specialized Humanoid Robots For Human Interaction

These robots are technically impressive because they didn’t rely on a massive external server to tell them what to say. The AI software was running “on-device,” meaning the robots were doing the thinking themselves using Realbotix’s own models.

“Realbotix has specialized in robots for human interaction. In this case, we demonstrated that our robots can interact with each other. This is a true demonstration of physical AI in action, as the interaction was completely unscripted and lasted over two hours,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

He added, “Seeing Aria and David knowingly converse directly with one another in multiple languages, alongside a separate demonstration of our vision system engaging naturally with attendees, reinforces the strength of our technology and our leadership in embodied AI.”

Watching the Crowd

While Aria and David were busy chatting, Realbotix had another robot focused on the people at the event. This third humanoid used a patented vision system built right into its eyes.

It wasn’t just recording video. The robot was “seeing” the attendees. It could recognize faces, track people as they moved around the booth, and even pick up on emotional cues from facial expressions. It used that visual data to verbally interact with people in a natural way.

Realbotix believes this is one of the first times the public has seen two physical robots hold a conversation like this for such a long time without any human help. It gives us a pretty clear look at how machines might interact, not just with us, but with each other, in the near future.