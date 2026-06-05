In Aarhus, Denmark, a decade-long engineering project is finally coming to life with the opening of the city’s new ARoS Aarhus Art Museum on June 19, 2026. This museum will feature a massive installation by artist James Turrell, entitled As Seen Below – The Dome, the largest museum-based “Skyspace” the artist has ever built. The installation appears as a grassy mound to those approaching it from the outside.

The installation measures over 50 feet in height and 130 feet in diameter. Visitors journey through an underground passage into the installation to experience a vast interior with a circular opening in its ceiling, allowing them to look up at the sky. Within the installation, there are no visual references for the horizon or nearby structures. As a result, the visitor’s brain loses its sense of depth. The sky appears to be a solid plane of color rather than the vast void of space beyond the installation.

The “Twilight” Light Show

At sunset and sunrise, the installation is open to the public for “Twilight” sessions. Within the installation, Turrell strategically installed LED lights on its interior walls. By changing the color of these walls, Turrell was able to trick the eye into perceiving a change in the color of the outside sky as seen through the installation.

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By installing deep orange lights on the interior walls of As Seen Below – The Dome, Turrell made the blue outside sky appear as vibrant neon green. Through this installation, Turrell demonstrates the power of light to alter human perception of the world. For this reason, As Seen Below – The Dome exemplifies the ideas within our Creation pillar.

A Permanent Landmark for Denmark

Permanently dedicated to the museum’s “The Next Level” expansion, As Seen Below – The Dome is intended to last for generations. The installation will endure the elements of Denmark while maintaining the precision of its design. This installation embodies the idea that the most advanced “technology” lies within the human body and the biological world. Through the use of “technology” within his installation, James Turrell found new ways to manipulate and enhance the human body and perception of the external world.