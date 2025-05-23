Hyundai is launching a test project for its AI-powered charging robots at the Incheon International Airport.

Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai and Kia, and Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC) came to an agreement to launch AI-powered electric vehicle (EV) automatic charging robots (ACRs) at the airport.

Charging EVs With AI Robots

Hyundai Motor Group and Incheon International Airport agreed to deploy the AI-powered charging robots as part of a demonstration project.

“This collaboration will serve as a significant milestone in verifying the practical benefits of future mobility technologies by combining Hyundai Motor Group’s robotics and AI capabilities with Incheon International Airport Corporation’s extensive operational experience,” said Heui Won Yang, President and Head of the R&D Division at Hyundai Motor Group.

“Hyundai Motor Group aims to offer a more convenient and enhanced mobility experience through a customized automatic charging solution that can be used in any setting,” Won Yang added. “We also look forward to working with Incheon International Airport to build various mobility infrastructures and lead the future mobility ecosystem.”

The project aims to leverage Hyundai Motor Group’s robotics and AI technology to enhance EV charging at Incheon Airport. In addition, the two groups anticipate a passenger influx because of the airport’s expansion and transformation into an “Aviation AI Innovation Hub.”

Hyundai and Incheon airport say they’re working to make the airport “a model of innovation and efficiency in sustainable transport.”

“We expect this partnership to significantly enhance service and improve operational efficiency at Incheon International Airport,” said Hag Jae Lee, President and CEO of Incheon International Airport Corporation. “Moving forward, Incheon International Airport will continue to advance as the world’s leading digital airport, based on its excellent infrastructure and technological capabilities.”

This project could potentially offer passengers a seamless EV charging experience. It also aligns with the airport’s mission for greener, innovative operations.

