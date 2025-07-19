The humanoid robot autonomously charges itself and replaces its own battery.

Robotics company UBTech is significantly advancing the field of humanoid robots with its Walker S2. The company’s recently unveiled humanoid is capable of autonomously swapping its own battery, claiming to be the world’s first to do such a thing.

Walker S2 is designed to operate in industrial environments with its “anthropomorphic bipedal locomotion” and the swappable battery system. According to Interesting Engineering, the industrial humanoid robot changes its battery pack in three minutes. The company believes that the “speediness” eliminates downtime and ensures non-stop operation.

UBTech highlights the capability as a major milestone in automation.

The video above shows Walker S2 reportedly approaching a charging station, detaching its battery pack, and installing a new one. According to a CGTN report, it does it all without any human assistance.

The robot has advanced dual-battery power balancing technology that further enhances the bot’s precision and reliability, CNEVPOST reports. This system also allows for an automatic switch for backup power in case the main battery fails. Based on task urgency, it can choose between charging and swapping a battery.

In addition, earlier this year, UBTech showcased an advancement in robot collaboration. The company demonstrated the world’s first deployment of multiple humanoid robots working together to perform various industrial tasks. This system runs on UBTech’s “BrainNet” framework and was showcased at Zeekr’s 5G-enabled smart factory.

BrainNet uses a “super brain” that makes high-level decisions and an “intelligent sub-brain” for multi-robot control, which allows coordinated workflow through the cloud.

At the Zeekr factory, dozens of Walker S1 robots reportedly performed tasks such as assembly, inspection, and part handling. The robots coordinated seamlessly through their vision-based navigation and agile manipulation.

UBTech refers to this as “Practical Training 2.0.” The company envisions a future where humanoid robots work in groups to maximize efficiency.