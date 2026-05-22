A new approach to screening looks for biological signals in blood that could indicate the presence of cancer earlier.

Cancer screening is beginning to expand beyond the small group of cancers that currently have routine protocols. While tests for cervical, colorectal, breast, and lung cancers are well established, many others still go undetected until symptoms appear. Emerging approaches like multi-cancer early detection aim to shift that timeline by identifying potential signals earlier, when more options may be available.

In this conversation, David Harding, Senior Vice President of Pipeline Product Management at Abbott, shares a high-level look at Cancerguard®, a prescription-based blood test designed to screen for multiple cancers at once. Rather than diagnosing disease, the test looks for certain biological signals in the body that may indicate the need for further evaluation, helping guide patients toward next steps with their healthcare providers.

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The discussion also touches on the broader process behind bringing innovations like this to market, from ongoing studies to the longer development timelines often required in medicine.

For more on early detection cancer screening, catch an all-new episode this Saturday, May 23rd at 10am ET on Science Channel and Sunday, May 24th at 7am on Discovery!