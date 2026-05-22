A new partnership is fast tracking advanced nuclear reactors. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries recently signed a major deal with TerraPower, a nuclear innovation company. Together, they are working to commercialize next-generation nuclear reactors.

Under this new agreement, HD Hyundai will manufacture key parts for TerraPower’s Natrium reactor system. According to HD Hyundai, it chose TerraPower because they have the right technical skills and a great track record for building complex equipment.

Moving From One Reactor to Many

These two companies are no strangers to each other either. Last year, they teamed up to see if making these reactors on a larger scale was doable and affordable. After a year of joint research, they found that it is.

Now, the plan is to build the first model. The companies want to set up a system for serial manufacturing, meaning they can produce these reactors one after the other.

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The Natrium reactor is a special kind of technology called a sodium-cooled fast reactor. Experts look at it as a very safe and mature option for future energy. However TerraPower needs a steady supply chain to build these plants quickly.

“Establishing a Framework Agreement with HD Hyundai ensures that we have the production capacity available to support our commercialization plans and build Natrium plants across the U.S. and around the world.” Chris Levesque, President and CEO of TerraPower, explained. “HD Hyundai’s manufacturing expertise and commitment to continuous improvement give us confidence in our ability to deliver resilient, reliable and affordable nuclear energy for our customers at scale.”

Looking to the Global Market

HD Hyundai is also teaming up with Hyundai Engineering & Construction. They signed a three-way agreement with TerraPower to help handle the actual construction and equipment supply for these projects.

“This Framework Agreement not only strengthens our strategic collaboration with TerraPower but also serves as a critical foundation for our entry into the global nuclear market.” Kwang-shik Won, a top executive at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, added. “Through our joint research, we will strive to ensure the timely supply of Natrium reactor equipment and establish a serial production base to secure a formidable global competitive edge.”