The robots intend to advance autonomous inspection and digital technologies to address hazardous conditions across the nuclear industry.

In the nuclear industry, developing new technology takes time. Industry leaders may argue that it takes too much time. However, safety always comes first, and that is one of the biggest holdups. A new partnership between engineering firm AtkinsRéalis and the Oxford Robotics Institute (ORI) is changing how we handle the “heavy lifting” in these high-stakes environments using autonomous robots.

The companies want to get robots to do the jobs that are risky for humans. Using “physical AI,” the scientists are building machines that can navigate, map, and inspect nuclear sites on their own. Ultimately, the developers are pushing towards an industry where people spend as little time as possible in hazardous areas.

Pushing the Robots Towards the Power Plant

AtkinsRéalis and the Oxford Robotics Institute (ORI) have already tested systems at sites like Sellafield in the UK, using mobile platforms to find “hotspots” and map out complex rooms. The process starts in Oxford’s labs, where the robots are trained in simulations and specialized testing areas. Once they’ve proven they can handle the pressure, AtkinsRéalis uses its engineering background to put them to work at actual power plants.

“This partnership allows us to rapidly move autonomous robotics from research to operational deployment on nuclear power plants around the world,” Sam Stephens, Head of Digital – Nuclear at AtkinsRéalis, explained. “Working directly with the Oxford Robotics Institute’s teams means we can test solutions in their facilities, refine them based on real nuclear challenges, and deploy them across our international operations.

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Stephens added, “The result is safer working environments and better data to inform critical decisions on nuclear sites.”

Solving Hazardous Problems

The partnership gives engineers direct access to cutting-edge research in how robots see and move through the world. It’s a bridge between academic theories and the complicated reality of a nuclear site. Instead of just talking about what might work, the teams are building robotic arms and inspection tools that meet strict safety regulations.

“Our collaboration with AtkinsRéalis demonstrates how academic research translates into practical solutions for the nuclear sector,” Professor Nick Hawes, Director of the Oxford Robotics Institute, said. “As part of the University of Oxford, ORI combines robotics research capabilities with the engineering focus needed to develop technologies that meet demanding operational requirements.

Hawes concluded, “This partnership allows us to advance autonomous inspection and digital technologies that address real challenges across the nuclear industry.”