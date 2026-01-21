Abu Dhabi is set to guide the energy industry with Dubhe, bridging digital innovation and sustainable energy solutions.

The past decade has been a contest of technological wonders. The next will be a competition of energy. In a landmark ceremony at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week on January 15, 2026, Envision, the world’s foremost green tech company, announced the launch of Dubhe, the first Energy Foundation Model.

Dubhe is named after the brightest star in the Big Dipper constellation. It will be the “North Star” of an entirely new industry, guiding the complexity of generation, storage, and consumption of energy.

It will help connect the digital world with the physical one on which it must rely.

Beyond Language Models: The Age of Physical AI

The theme of the past decade has been Large Language Models (LLMs) that learn to understand and generate text and code.

Envision aims to explore a different and new direction for AI. This is Physical AI, which governs the physical world.

The rationale for this development is simple. Renewables are erratic. The winds and solar rays that light up the world do not follow a predictable schedule.

Dubhe will sit at the heart of Envision’s energy ecosystem. It ingests data in real time from the majority of Envision’s renewable and storage sources and finds the best way to utilize them. Dubhe’s information network will help bring renewables’ marginal cost down to zero. This will only be possible by flooding the planet with AI-powered energy facilities that will be overseen and managed by Physical AI.

“Language models understand words. Physical AI understands the world. Energy is the foundation of all systems,” said Envision’s Founder and CEO Lei Zhang. “This isn’t just an energy transition. It’s a civilizational upgrade.”

The Weather Variable: Dubhe and Tianji

One of the other models that contributes to Dubhe’s unique capabilities is Envision’s existing large-scale weather foundation model, Tianji.

The efficiency of a renewable energy grid depends heavily on prevailing weather conditions. So, the first model provides weather predictions to inform the second one.

Dubhe and Tianji work together to forecast how much renewables will be available and adjust the systems’ physical infrastructure (such as wind turbines, solar panels, and batteries) accordingly. This will make green energy grids reliable enough to turbocharge civilization’s development.

A Strategic Partnership

The second component of Envision’s announcement was a technological and geopolitical strategic partnership.

Envision signed an agreement to cooperate with Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse. HE Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, was on hand for the signing ceremony.

The partnership aims to accelerate the development of technology focusing on areas such as wind energy, battery storage, and green hydrogen. A new model of energy asset management will replace aging systems with an AI-managed energy ecosystem.

Dubhe Systems in Major Energy Markets

The announcement of the birth of Envision’s Energy Foundation Model coincided with the company establishing itself in major energy markets worldwide. It has already built a robust presence in Europe.

Envision has indicated it will spend decades scaling its Energy Foundation Model to every corner of the globe.

AI models are becoming ludicrously huge these days. This raises concerns about the carbon emissions they cause and the amount of resources they consume. Envision proposes this problem has a solution: expand Physical AI systems that will solve it for future AI ecosystems.

“For centuries, Dubhe guided humanity through the night sky,” said Zhang during the launch. “Today, Dubhe is the guiding star of the AI era—shaping the AI energy system with a foundation that is infinite, intelligent, and inexpensive.”

With the arrival of Dubhe, the debate is no longer about how clever our AI systems can become. It’s all about how smart our energy grids must become to ensure “the prosperity of a new civilization.”