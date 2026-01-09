The robotic arm technology integrated into the air conditioning unit creates multiple custom climate zones in one room.

Dreame introduced the X-Wind Air Conditioner at CES 2026, bringing the first dual robotic arm airflow system to the consumer electronics market. Instead of using fixed vents, this new approach uses moving parts to create custom climate zones in one room.

A New Approach to Airflow

The X-Wind series relies on two independently operating robotic arms rather than traditional fixed louvers. Each arm features directional blades and an extendable base plate to produce a natural, wide-angle airflow covering 126 degrees.

Because the arms work separately, the unit can meet different needs at the same time. For example, it can send a gentle breeze to someone reading on the couch and stronger cool air to someone exercising nearby. Experts, including the China Household Electric Appliance Research Institute (CHEARI), praised this flexibility as a strong example of good engineering.

Comfort Guided by Radar

The hardware is just one part of the system. Dreame also added millimeter-wave radar and deep learning to control the robotic arms. The FlexEngine system constantly scans the room to find where people are and what they are doing.

When the system detects movement, it changes the airflow direction and strength to fit the situation. It automatically switches between strong, gentle, and light wind modes without anyone having to adjust it. This “active airflow” also lowers the output when the room is empty or when people are still,helping save energy while keeping users comfortable.

Response and Launch Plans

The X-Wind’s unique design attracted large crowds at Dreame’s booth in Las Vegas. Tech sites Geekspin and Techfinitive both named it “Best of CES 2026″ because it helps solve the common problem of uneven room temperatures.

After its first release in China, the Dreame X-Wind will launch in North America in 2026. Dreame plans to share details about pricing and where to buy it later this year.