A robotics company called Foundation, based in San Francisco, has created what is potentially the world’s first humanoid robot explicitly designed for warfare.

The Phantom MK-1 stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and can carry loads up to 44 pounds. According to Sankaet Pathak, the company’s CEO, the robot is designed specifically as a first line of defense rather than offense. It’s also capable of performing tasks such as bomb disposal and reconnaissance, reducing the risk to human soldiers.

The firm has pledged to produce 10,000 units by next year. The units won’t be fully autonomous, however, as Pathak emphasizes that the company will keep “a human in the loop” for mission-critical decisions.

Pathak noted that the design emphasizes durability for deployment in harsh environments. The robotics company aims to build “the most rugged humanoid” capable of withstanding the physical stresses of battlefield operations.

Rather than LiDAR sensors, which many modern humanoids rely on, the Phantom MK-1 primarily uses cameras for navigation. In an interview with CNET, Pathak stated that the team reduced the number of sensors in the robot to simplify data integration and improve reliability. This is because data between sensors and cameras can sometimes conflict.

The robot’s movements are powered by proprietary cycloid actuators, allowing it to move silently and smoothly. Though the model currently uses a mechanical hand with gloves, the company plans to replace this with more advanced hardware in future designs.

Likened to a Star Wars-style battle droid due to its long, forward-curving head, the robot’s head is also embedded with cameras to increase vision-based situational awareness.

Though the firm is focused on military applications, they also plan to implement their robots in factories and logistics. Pathak hinted that the technology could one day extend to Mars exploration, showing ambitions beyond Earthly conflicts.