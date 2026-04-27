A ‘Project Hail Mary’ Lego spaceship set broke the record for the highest altitude launch and retrieval of a Lego kit. The Lego build flew to an altitude of 114,790 feet (34,988 meters) aboard a stratospheric balloon launched in Gwynedd County, U.K. The launch was part of a marketing campaign for the film.

Legos in the Stratosphere

Sony Pictures Releasing UK, which distributed the film in the region, partnered with Sent in Space, which is a company that helps others do stratospheric advertisements to send the minifigures of astronauts Ryland Grace and Rocky to the stratosphere.

“Every one of our projects is an exciting undertaking, but getting the chance to incorporate a Lego build into the spacecraft development process made this one a whole heap of fun for the entire Sent Into Space team,” said Chris Rose, the company’s head of projects.

Advertisement

Co-film directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller received an official Guinness World Records certificate in Las Vegas on April 13, while Guinness released the news on Tuesday (April 21). The Lego set includes 830 pieces, including the ship, a simulated centrifugal gravity system for launch, the Grace and Rocky minifigures, and a display stand.

The film that inspired the Lego set was released in theaters on March 20 and grossed $500 million in international box office sales by mid-April, according to Variety. Ryan Gosling stars as Ryland Grace, a schoolteacher turned astronaut, and Rocky, an alien, on a mysterious mission to save their respective worlds.

The film reportedly received help from NASA during development and was publicly boosted by the Artemis 2 mission in April. The Artemis 2 astronauts viewed the film privately in quarantine last month, and the famous “amaze, amaze, amaze” was one of the movie phrases uttered during mission communications.