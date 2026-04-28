Data centers need a lot of reliable power. To keep up with this demand, Hyundai Heavy Industries recently signed a massive deal to bring its natural gas turbines to the United States. They’re partnering with a Texas-based company called Aperion Energy Group, which focuses on power solutions for the growing data center market.

The contract is worth about $423.7 million and covers 684MW of power capacity. For Hyundai, this is actually the largest order for power engines they have ever received. The goal is to provide the infrastructure needed to keep American data centers running without a hitch.

Powerful Machines for Data Centers

The tech behind this deal involves Hyundai’s HiMSEN 20MW-class engines built specifically for power generation. These engines are designed to start up quickly and handle changes in power loads without flickering. That is important for data centers because even a second of downtime can be a major problem.

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“This contract will serve as an important foothold for entering the US data center market,” said Han Ju-seok, head of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ engine and machinery division. “We will continue strengthening our position in North America and create more opportunities in the power generation business, including the data center sector.”

Hyundai’s Big Push For AI

While this is the company’s first big move into the US data center space, they aren’t new to the world of high-tech infrastructure. In South Korea, the wider Hyundai group has been busy. Just last November, they teamed up with Samsung to announce around $400 billion in domestic investments focused on AI.

On top of that, the company shared plans in February to spend $7.5 billion in South Korea’s Saemangeum development zone. That project is all about building a dedicated AI data center campus.