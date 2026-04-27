Millions of children live with ADHD, but many don’t get a diagnosis until they’ve already struggled for years. By the time they get help, they might have already fallen behind in school or had a hard time making friends. Now, researchers at Duke Health have found a way to use the data we already have to spot these kids much sooner.

In a study published in Nature Mental Health, researchers showed that AI can look at routine medical records to figure out which children are at risk for ADHD. They’re looking for normal notes and data points collected during regular doctor visits from birth through early childhood.

Finding ADHD Patterns With AI

The team looked at the health records of over 140,000 children and fed this information into a specialized model. As a result, the AI learned to see patterns that humans might miss. It picked up on specific combinations of behavioral and clinical events that tended to happen years before a formal diagnosis.

According to the researchers, the model was very accurate at predicting ADHD risk in kids aged 5 and older. It also worked well across the board, regardless of a child’s race, gender, or what kind of insurance they had.

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“We have this incredibly rich source of information sitting in electronic health records,” said Elliot Hill, lead author of the study and data scientist in the Department of Biostatistics & Bioinformatics at Duke University School of Medicine. “The idea was to see whether patterns hidden in that data could help us predict which children might later be diagnosed with ADHD, well before that diagnosis usually happens.”

A Tool, Not a Replacement

It is important to note that this software isn’t handing out diagnoses. Instead, it acts like a red flag for pediatricians, letting them know which kids might need a closer look or a referral to a specialist.

“This is not an AI doctor,” said Matthew Engelhard, M.D., Ph.D., senior author of the study. “It’s a tool to help clinicians focus their time and resources, so kids who need help don’t fall through the cracks or wait years for answers.”

When kids get help early, they usually do better in school and feel more confident socially. However, without that support, things can get pretty difficult for them.

“Children with ADHD can really struggle when their needs aren’t understood and adequate supports are not in place,” said study author Naomi Davis, Ph.D. “Connecting families with timely, evidence-based interventions is essential for helping them achieve their goals and laying a foundation for future success.”