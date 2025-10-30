Listen to Article

1X Technologies has announced the pre-order launch of NEO, a humanoid robot the company describes as the “world’s first consumer-ready” model designed to automate everyday chores and offer personalized assistance in the home.

NEO is built on a hardware platform that prioritizes safety for domestic environments. 1X’s Tendon Drive system is key to the design. According to 1X, the system utilizes high-torque density motors to power tendon-based transmissions. This actuation system is engineered to create gentle, compliant movements when operating around people.

NEO weighs 66 pounds and is capable of lifting 154 pounds and carrying 55 pounds. The company states its operating noise level is only 22dB, quieter than a modern refrigerator.

A Humanoid Robot Built on Artificial Intelligence

Furthermore, NEO’s core is driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Using AI, the humanoid bot navigates a home environment and performs a range of tasks.

Additionally, it features a built-in large language model (LLM). The model enables natural conversation and instant access to knowledge. According to 1X, its knowledge frees owners from relying on screens for information or assistance. NEO is designed to grow in capability through continued use and software updates. Simple performance functions include opening doors, fetching items, and turning off lights autonomously from day one.

NEO also has a comprehensive set of intelligent features that allow it to engage and assist naturally.

For example, its Audio Intelligence enables the robot to recognize when it is being addressed. This ensures that it listens and responds only when appropriate. Visual Intelligence adds contextual awareness, letting NEO use what it sees. This includes recognizing ingredients on a kitchen counter. As a result, it enhances interactions and suggests actions.

Furthermore, the robot’s Memory capability ensures continuity across conversations. For example, NEO recalls past context and adapts its responses and assistance over time, whether it’s scheduling appointments, maintaining a grocery list, or tracking language lessons.

More Than a Robot

For daily maintenance, the Chores feature allows owners to schedule tasks such as folding laundry, organizing, and tidying up. Owners have the option to schedule a 1X Expert to remotely guide NEO through any chores that it doesn’t know.

According to Bernt Børnich, CEO and Founder of 1X, this launch marks a major shift for the industry:

“Humanoids were long a thing of sci-fi… then they were a thing of research, but today — with the launch of NEO — humanoid robots become a product,” said Bernt Børnich, CEO and Founder of 1X. “Something that you and I can reach out and touch.”

Børnich added, “NEO closes the gap between our imaginations and the world we live in, to the point where we can actually ask a humanoid robot for help, and help is granted.”