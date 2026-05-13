Electric vehicles and electric transportation are shifting from an idea of the future to a reality in our world today. However, it is not as simple as flipping the switch to electrify all of our transportation. On this episode, we sit down with Norman Lu, Senior Program Manager at Toyota North America, to discuss the evolution of electric vehicles beyond the initial idea behind them and what still needs to be done before they become part of the daily lives of more drivers.

Beyond the idea of electric vehicles and the need for charging stations, this conversation delves into how people think about charging and what these vehicles can do beyond transportation from point A to point B. It explores the value of these vehicles and how they fit into people’s lives.

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Finally, the conversation explores some of these ideas and their implications for the future of electric vehicles. From the production of electric vehicles to the electrification of transportation as a whole, this conversation explores what it will take for these electric vehicles to become a reality.

Beyond the future of electric vehicles, this episode explores the challenges of bringing these ideas to life within such a large organization. It looks beyond the technology itself to highlight what is required to turn innovation into reality, including alignment across teams, clear communication, and shared goals. At its core, it shows what it takes to bring ideas together and build a vision that people across an organization can believe in and move forward with.

For more on electric vehicles, catch an all-new episode this Saturday, May 16th at 10am ET on Science Channel and Sunday, May 17th at 7am on Discovery!

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