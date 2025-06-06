Meta’s recent investment keeps a nuclear energy site running for 20 years and will power its AI and data centers.

Listen to Article

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is the latest tech giant turning to nuclear energy to help power its AI data centers and other computing needs. Part of the 20-year deal with Constellation Energy includes keeping a nuclear plant in Illinois running, which was on the brink of closing down.

Nuclear Energy Powering AI Demand

According to an Associated Press report, the deal will take effect in June 2027. Constellation’s Clinton Clean Energy Center was scheduled to close in 2017, but remained open due to Illinois’ zero-emission credit program, which will support the plant into 2027.

Investments in small nuclear reactors are a growing trend among major tech companies. These companies face major demands, including increasing the energy supply for AI and data centers and meeting their long-term goals of cutting greenhouse gas emissions. For example, an agreement between Constellation and Microsoft intends to restart Three Mile Island’s nuclear reactor.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

Meta’s investment will reportedly expand Clinton’s clean energy output by 30 megawatts. George Gross, professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Illinois, estimates that the additional power is enough to power a city of 30,000 residents for a year.

“Securing clean, reliable energy is necessary to continue advancing our AI ambitions,” Urvi Parekh, Head of Global Energy at Meta, said in a statement. “We are proud to help keep the Clinton plant operating for years to come and demonstrate that this plant is an important piece to strengthening American leadership in energy.”

Advancing AI capabilities requires immense energy efforts, and tech companies want to rely on clean energy. That’s why you have seen and will see investments similar to Meta’s agreement with Constellation Energy.

“As we look toward our future energy needs in advancing AI, we recognize the immense value of nuclear power in providing reliable, firm electricity, and the role nuclear projects can have in supporting local economies and strengthening America’s energy leadership,” Meta’s press release stated.