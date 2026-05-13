Find out how The Reef Design Lab is using design to protect coastal ecosystems with their unique 3D-printed seawall panels.

When building cities along the coast, most cities protect themselves from the sea by constructing flat, concrete sea walls. While these sea walls protect cities from the sea, they are harmful to the ocean ecosystem. The flat surfaces do not provide any nooks or crannies for sea life to live in.

The Living Seawalls project is working to change that. They’ve used 3D printing and their creative design minds to create sea walls that sea life loves.

Printing a Home for Fish

The Reef Design Lab designs 3D-printed panels that mimic the look of sea-life structures, such as mangrove roots and rock pools. These panels are then bolted onto existing sea walls. The moment the panels are in place, sea life starts to show up. Oysters, seaweed, and barnacles all live in these printed panels. These filter feeders help to clean the water. Soon after, small fish and crabs find their home in these 3D-printed walls.

From Sydney to the World

This initiative started in Sydney, but has since expanded to other parts of the world, including Wales, Gibraltar, and Boston, USA.

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With rising sea levels, many more sea walls will be constructed. If constructed in the same fashion as the existing sea walls, there will be a massive loss of marine biodiversity. However, by constructing these “living” sea walls, the cities will have sea walls that become artificial reefs.

Science Meets Sculptures

This initiative is an example of the intersection of STEM, STEAM, and the arts. The marine biologist needs to know what structures the crab likes. The engineering student will create the 3D printed material. The artist will create a structure that people will love and admire in their city.

It’s Earth as a canvas, but the art world will help heal the planet. Thanks to this initiative, there is no need to choose between protecting the city and the ocean ecosystem. With a little bit of design and 3D printing, the world can have its cake and eat it too.